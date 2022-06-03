Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has declared the Class 10th and Class 12th exam results today, June 3. Students can check and download their results from the official website sos.cg.nic.in.

The board examinations were conducted in April and May.

The overall pass percentage for Class 10th is 53.07% and for class 12th, it is 64.0%, reports ToI. To qualify the examination, individual candidates need to secure a minimum of 33% marks.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website sos.cg.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result link available under “CHHATTISGARH RAJYA OPEN SCHOOL HIGHER SECONDARY (12th)/ (10th) MAIN / ATTEMPT EXAMINATION RESULT 2022.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Class 10th result.



Direct link to Class 12th result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.