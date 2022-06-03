Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Lecturer. Candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website psc.cg.gov.in from June 13 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is July 2. Applicants will be able to make changes to their forms from July 3 to 7.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 13 Lecturer vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 22 to 30 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A graduate degree in Ayurveda from a recognised University. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates from outside the State is Rs 400, whereas applicants from Chhattisgarh are exempted from payment of the fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.