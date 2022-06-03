Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will release the recruitment exam admit card for the post of Lecturer under two different departments. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in from June 6 onwards.

The HPSC Lecturer exams 2022 will be held on June 11 and 12 at the exam centre in Panchkula.

“Admit Card downloading start from 06.06.2022 for the Posts of Lecturer (Group-B) in Various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department which is to be held on 11.06.2022 and 12.06.2022,” reads the notification.

Earlier, the Commission had released the exam schedule for the post of Lecturer.

HPSC has notified over 400 vacancies of Lecturers in two different departments. Under Advt No 11/2021, 437 Lecturer (Group B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department, Haryana.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.