Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Town Planner in various departments. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in till June June 23.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 37 vacancies, of which 18 vacancies are for the post of ATP (Group A) in the departments of local government (Municipal Corporation), 17 in the departments of local government (Municipal Councils/Nagar Panchayats) and 2 in the departments of local government (Improvement Trust).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 37 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Should possess Post Graduate Degree/Post Graduate Diploma in City and Regional Planning or its equivalent from a recognized university or institution OR should possess Degree in B.Tech(in Planning) from a recognized University or institution.

Should have passed Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/Backward class are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to EWS/PWD/Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman/Ex-Serviceman of Punjab. All other categories i.e., General, Sports Persons of Punjab and Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab will have to pay the fee of Rs 1500.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “OPEN ADVERTISEMENT” Click on the Application link against ATP posts Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.