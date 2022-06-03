Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the admit card for the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT 2022). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in using their registration number and date of birth.

ITICAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on June 12, 2022.

Here’s the official notice.

The entrance exam is conducted for admission to the Government Industrial Training Institutes of Bihar. The exam will be conducted at multiple centres spread throughout the state of Bihar.

The online registration process for ITICAT 2022 started on April 5, 2022, and conclude on May 17, 2022.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application Portal of ITICAT-2022” under Online Application Forms Click on “Download Admit Card of ITICAT-2022” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.