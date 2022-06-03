The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the result of Class 12th tomorrow, July 4 from 8.00 AM. Students will be able to download their results from the official website gseb.org.

The result will be declared for the general stream, vocational stream, U.U.B. stream and Sanskrit medium examination 2022, notified Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani.

Taking to Twitter, Vaghani wrote that the result of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board’s Std-12 general stream, vocational stream, U.U.B. stream and Sanskrit medium examination of March-April 2022 will be published on 04/06/2022 at 08:00 AM.

ગુજરાત માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક શિક્ષણ બોર્ડનું ધોરણ-૧૨ સામાન્ય પ્રવાહ, વ્યવસાયલક્ષી પ્રવાહ, ઉ.ઉ.બુ.પ્રવાહ અને સંસ્કૃત મધ્યમાનું માર્ચ-એપ્રિલ ૨૦૨૨ ની પરીક્ષાનું પરિણામ તારીખ ૦૪/૦૬/૨૦૨૨ ના રોજ સવારે ૦૮:૦૦ કલાકે પ્રસિધ્ધ કરવામાં આવશે. — Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) June 3, 2022

Also, the result of Class 10th will be declared on June 6 at 8.00 AM.

ગુજરાત માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક શિક્ષણ બોર્ડનું ધોરણ-૧૦ અને સંસ્કૃત પ્રથમાનું માર્ચ-એપ્રિલ ૨૦૨૨ ની પરીક્ષાનું પરિણામ તારીખ ૦૬/૦૬/૨૦૨૨ ના રોજ સવારે ૦૮:૦૦ કલાકે પ્રસિધ્ધ કરવામાં આવશે. — Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) June 3, 2022

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website gseb.org On the homepage, click on “Board Website” Click on HSC result link Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.