GSEB HSC result 2022: Class 12th result to be declared tomorrow, details here
Students will be able to download their results from the official website gseb.org.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the result of Class 12th tomorrow, July 4 from 8.00 AM. Students will be able to download their results from the official website gseb.org.
The result will be declared for the general stream, vocational stream, U.U.B. stream and Sanskrit medium examination 2022, notified Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani.
Taking to Twitter, Vaghani wrote that the result of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board’s Std-12 general stream, vocational stream, U.U.B. stream and Sanskrit medium examination of March-April 2022 will be published on 04/06/2022 at 08:00 AM.
Also, the result of Class 10th will be declared on June 6 at 8.00 AM.
Steps to download the result
- Visit the official website gseb.org
- On the homepage, click on “Board Website”
- Click on HSC result link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Download the result and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.