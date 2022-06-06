The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will reopen the application window for Auditor (Mains) Competitive Exam 2020. Candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from June 8 to 17, 2022.

The last date for the application hard copy to reach the Commission’s office is June 27. In total, 4259 candidates have qualified for the Auditor Main exam.

Here’s the official notice.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 373 Auditor vacancies. The selection of the candidates for Auditor posts will be done on the basis of the preliminary exam, main exam, and interview round.

Candidates can check more details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 700, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from State’s SC/ST/PwD/female candidates.

Steps to apply for the Main exam

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on Auditor Main 2020 registration link Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.