Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Agriculture) exam 2022. Candidates can apply for the posts at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in till July 6.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 vacancies of JE at the Agriculture department.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Agricultural Engineering degree from a recognised university. More details in the notification below:

Here’s RSMSSB JE recruitment 2022 official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 450, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for RSMSSB JE recruitment 2022: