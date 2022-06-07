The e-admit cards for the National Entrance Screening Test or NEST 2022 to be held this month have been released. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website nestexam.in using their User ID and password.

The NEST 2022 exam will be held on June 18. The result will be declared on July 5.

NEST is an online/computer-based test conducted for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

The NEST examination will be conducted at multiple centres (major towns or cities) all over India in two sessions. Based on the performance in NEST 2022, a merit list of the candidates will be prepared for NISER and CEBS separately and posted on the website.

Steps to download NEST admit card 2022:

Visit official website nestexam.in Click on the Applicant Login Enter User ID and password to login The NEST admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download NEST 2022 admit card.