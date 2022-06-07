Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Tradesman. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website ecil.co.in till June 25 upto 2.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Electronic Mechanic/R&TV: 11

Fitter: 12

Electrician: 03

Machinist: 10

Turner: 04

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age for UR Candidate is 28 years as on June 25, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicant should have Matriculation/SSC or its equivalent plus ITI certificate (NTC) with NAC OR Matriculation/SSC or its equivalent plus ITI certificate (NTC) with one-year relevant experience in manufacturing processes as on the last date of submission of online application.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/OBC category (including non-creamy layer)/EWS have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500. Applicable Bank charges/Taxes, if any, have to be borne by the candidates. Non payment of fees will result in rejection of application. SC, ST, PWD and regular employees of ECIL, which includes Fixed Term Contract employees (currently engaged with ECIL) are exempted from payment of Application fee.

Direct link to the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ecil.co.in Click on “Current Job Openings” under Career tab Click on application link against TRADESMAN-B posts Fill in the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The selection methodology will comprise two stage selection process i.e., written test and trade test. No interview shall be conducted. The weightage for Written Test & trade test is 50:50 respectively and 60% in overall for selection of candidates.

The question paper will be in English and Hindi only. The written test shall be of objective multiple choice type. Every wrong question will attract 0.25 negative marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.