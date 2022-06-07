The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will tomorrow, June 8, release the result of Class 12th. Students will be able to check and download their results from the official website mahahsscboard.in from 1.00 PM onwards.

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the result of the Higher Secondary Certificate (12th) examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in March-April 2022 will be announced online tomorrow, June 8, at 1.00 PM.

The result will be declared for 9 divisions including — Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan. A total of 14,85,191 students had registered for the exam. Of these, 8,17,188 are boys and 6,68,003 are girls, Tweeted Varsha Gaikwad.

पुणे, नागपूर, औरंगाबाद, मुंबई, कोल्हापूर, अमरावती, नाशिक, लातूर,कोकण या ९ विभागीय शिक्षण मंडळांमार्फत परीक्षेसाठी नोंदणी केलेल्या विद्यार्थ्यांचे विषयनिहाय संपादित केलेले गुण पुढील अधिकृत संकेतस्थळावर उद्या दुपारी १ नंतर उपलब्ध होतील. — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 7, 2022

Steps to download the result