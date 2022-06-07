The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) will conclude the registration process for Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2022 exams tomorrow, June 8. Candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website discoverlaw.in.

LSAT is conducted for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes in India.

“LSAT—India June 2022 Registrations Ends on June 8th, 2022,” reads the notice.

Steps to apply for LSAT India 2022

Visit the official website discoverlaw.in Click on the registration link for LSAT 2022 Create account using email and mobile number Fill application form, pay fees Submit form and print a copy

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.