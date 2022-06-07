National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad has released NIPER JEE 2022 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website niperhyd.ac.in.

NIPER JEE 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on June 12, 2022.

The admit card will contain information regarding the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre details, reporting time, etc. Candidates are advised to read and adhere to the guidelines mentioned in their hall tickets.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website niperhyd.ac.in On the homepage, click on “NIPER JEE 2022: Download Hall Tickets for NIPER JEE 2022.” Now click on “Download Your Hall Ticket” Key in your details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidate are advised to visit the official website here.