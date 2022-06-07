The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the examination schedule for the post of Assistant Professor (Broad Specialty). As per the notification, the written examination will be conducted on June 26 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The OPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 381 Assistant Professor (Broad Specialty) vacancies under Advt. No 19/2021.

Selection Process

OPSC will be shortlisting candidates on the basis of a written test. Candidates may check the examination details available in the notification.

Meanwhile, OJS Mains 2022 admit card has been released at opsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 9 to 12 at three zones — Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur. A total of 864 applicants have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination.

Steps to download OJS Mains 2022 admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click to Download Admission Certificate & Instruction to Candidates for OJS Main Written Examination - 2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to OJS Mains admit card 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.