Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the main exam admit card for the post of Weaving Supervisor. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The main written examination will be conducted on June 18 in two sittings through computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE) mode at Bhubaneshwar.

The recruitment exam will consist of 2 papers. Paper I will be held for the duration of 1 hour and Paper II will be conducted for the duration of 1 hour and 30 minutes. Both the papers will consist of 100 questions of 1 mark each.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Weaving Supervisor admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.