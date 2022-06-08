The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the result of Class 12 board exams 2022. Students can check and download their results from the official website mahahsscboard.in.

The result has been declared for 9 divisions including — Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan. A total of 14,85,191 students had registered for the exam. Of these, 8,17,188 are boys and 6,68,003 are girls.

The pass percentage this year is 94.22 per cent. According to NDTV, the pass percentage of the HSC Arts stream was 90.51 per cent, vocational stream was 92.40 per cent, Science was 98.3 per cent and Commerce- 91.71 per cent.

The Class 12 board examinations were conducted from March 4 to April 7, 2022, in offline mode.

Steps to download Maharashtra HSC result 2022:

Visit the official website hscresult.mkcl.org Key in your Seat No, Mother’s Name and submit (enter ‘XXX’ if mother’s name is not mentioned in the form) The Maharashtra HSC result scorecard will appear on screen Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to Maharashtra HSC result 2022.