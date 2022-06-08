Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the exam date for the RBI Officer Grade B Phase II recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI Grade B phase 2 exam will be conducted on June 25 in the morning and afternoon. The exam will consist of Paper III – Finance and Management and Paper I - Economic and Social Issues and Paper II - English.

The Phase-II online examination for Gr B DR (General) PY 2022 will be conducted only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of the results of Phase-I examination. The result was announced on June 6.

The link to download the admit card containing examination timings and Information Hand-outs etc. will be available on the RBI website shortly. The time of Phase-II examination/shifts and venue of examinations will be indicated in both the admit cards.

The RBI Grade B recruitment is being held to fill a total of 294 vacancies. These include 238 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, 31 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR and 25 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.

Selection Process

Selection for the posts will be done through ONLINE examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interviews.