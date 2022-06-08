Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card of the computer-based test 2 (CBT) of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for Pay levels 5, 3, and 2. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 is scheduled to be conducted from June 12 to June 17 for pay levels 5, 3 and 2.

The CBT-2 for RRBs Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi and Secunderabad is scheduled for Level 5 on June 12, Level 2 on June 13 and Level 3 on June 14.

The CBT-2 for RRBs Ajmer, Bhopal, Chennai, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Malda and Thiruvananthapuram is scheduled for Level 5 on June 15, Level 2 on June 16 and Level 3 on June 17.

Here’s RRB NTPS CBT 2 exam notice.

Steps to download RRB NTPC admit card 2022:

Visit official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your Registration Number, date of birth and submit

The RRB NTPC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exams were held in 7 phases from December 28, 2020, to July 31, 2021. The result was published on the official Websites of RRBs between March 30th, 2022, to April 1, 2022. The shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for CBT 2. The CBT 2 for Pay Level-4 and 6 was held on May 9 and 10.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.