The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has issued the exam schedule for various Common Entrance Tests (CETS). The exam schedule is available at the official website tsche.ac.in.

These online state-level entrance exams will be conducted by different universities on behalf of TSCHE for admission into various undergrad and postgrad courses.

TSCET exam schedule 2022 Exam Last day to apply Date of CET EAMCET June 17 July 14 and 15 (AM)

July 18 to 20 (E) ECET June 16 July 13 ICET June 27 July 27 and 28 PGECET June 22 July 29 to August 1 LAWCET and PGLCET June 16 July 21 (3 year LLB)

July 22 (5 year LLB) Ed.CET June 15 July 26 and 27 PECET June 16 August 22

The dates are tentative and may be revised, the notice said.

Here’s TSCET exam schedule notice.