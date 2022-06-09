Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). Interested candidates can register for the vacancies on the official website upsessb.org till July 3. The last date to pay the fee and submit the form is July 6 and July 9, respectively.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3539 vacancies.

The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years as on July 1, 2022. Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, and other eligibility details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from EWS/SC category. The fee for ST category candidates is Rs 250.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website upsessb.org Click on “Click here To Apply...” against TGT vacancies Now click on the Apply link available under “U.P. Secondary Education Service Selection Board has issued Advertisement 2022 for the post of TGT and PGT. Candidates may apply from 09.06.2022.” Register, pay the fee and fill up the form Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.