The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Accountant Grade-I and Accountant Grade-II in various departments. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in till June 30.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 39 vacancies, of which 10 vacancies are for the post of Accountant Grade-I and 29 vacancies are for the post of Accountant Grade-II.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Accountant Grade-I: Should have passed degree in Commerce with CA Inter or MCom from a recognized University or institution. Or should have passed degree from a recognized university or institution and possesses Diploma in Grade ‘A’ specified in the Accountants of the Committees (Examination) Rules, 1979

Accountant Grade-II: Should have passed Degree in B.Com from a recognized university or institutions.

Direct link to Accountant Grade-I notification.

Direct link to Accountant Grade-II notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ ST/BC candidates is Rs 750, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from EWS/ PWD/ Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab/ Ex-Serviceman of Punjab. All other category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 1500.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Open Advertisement’ Click on “Apply/View” available against the posts Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.