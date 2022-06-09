The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Constables/Lady Constables today, June 9. Eligible and interested candidates can download their answer keys from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key within seven days of the release. The recruitment exam was conducted on May 22, 2022.

“The answers to 85 (Eighty Five) Questions for the Final Written Examination held on 22.05.2022 for recruitment to the post of Constables/Lady Constables in West Bengal Police-2020 have been uploaded on the website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) and West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) for 07 (seven) days w.e.f. 09.06.2022,” reads the notice.

Here’s the notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Click on Recruitment under Recruitment tab Click on the answer key link for Constable and Lady Constable posts The answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout

Direct link to the answer key.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 7,440 posts of Constable and 1,192 posts of Lady Constable in the WB Police. Online applications were invited in January and February in 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.