Today is the last day to apply online without paying a late fee for the state Integrated Common Entrance Test or AP ICET-2022 of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Aspirants can apply for the exam at the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET. The last day to submit online applications without late fee is June 10 and with late fee is July 9.

The Andhra University, Vishakapatnam will conduct the AP ICET 2022 on July 25 for admission to first-year MBA/MCA Courses for the academic year 2022-23 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 to 11.30 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

The admit card will be released on July 18 and the result will be declared on August 8.

Candidates are advised to read the AP ICET 2022 information booklet and visit the website for more details on the entrance exam.

Here’s AP ICET 2022 Information Booklet.

Eligibility criteria

MBA – Degree of 3/4 years duration from any recognized University or its equivalent.

MCA – Degree of 3/4 years duration with “Mathematics” as one of the subject at Intermediate or Degree level.

Registration fee

The registration fee for AP ICET is Rs 650 for OC, Rs 600 for BC and Rs 550 for SC/ST candidates.

Steps to apply for AP ICET 2022:

Visit official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET Proceed with Step 1 Fee Payment Register and pay application fee Fill application form, upload documents and submit Download application and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for AP ICET 2022.