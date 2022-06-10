The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination 2022 for Arts. Students can download their results from the official website mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.

This year, the total pass percentage for Class 12th Arts is 81.17%. Of these, 86.89% are regular candidates and 45.22% are non-regular candidates. A total of 23065 candidates were registered for the exam, of which 22711 appeared for the test and 18434 passed the examination.

As per the official notification, the total pass percentage for Class 10th or SSLC is 56.96%. A total of 58675 students registered for the board exam. Of these 57371 appeared and 32678 students successfully passed the examination.

Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih and Arghadeep Saha are the toppers of Class 10th securing 575 each, whereas the topper of HSSLC (Arts) is Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty, who has secured 460 marks.

Abstract of result for HSSLC (Arts).

Abstract of result for SSLC.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website mbose.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Now click on SSLC/HSSLC (Arts) result Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout

Direct link to download the result.