The deadline to apply for BITSAT 2022 to be conducted by the Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has been extended. Eligible candidates can apply for BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT 2022) on the official website bitsadmission.com upto June 12.

“The deadline for receiving online applications for BITSAT-2022 along with fee payment is now extended till June 12, 2022,” a notice said.

Direct link to BITSAT 2022 Information Brochure.

Eligibility

For admission to all the above programmes except B. Pharm.: Candidates should have passed the 12th examination of 10+2 system from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and adequate proficiency in English.

For admission to B. Pharm.: Candidates should have passed the 12th examination of 10+2 system from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and adequate proficiency in English. However, candidates with PCM may also apply for the Pharmacy program.

The candidate should have obtained a minimum of aggregate 75% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects (if he/she has taken Mathematics in BITSAT) or a minimum of aggregate 75% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects (if he/she has taken Biology in BITSAT) in 12th examination, with at least 60% marks in each of the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/ Biology subjects.

Application Fee

A candidate who chooses to appear twice will have to pay a sum of Rs 5400 (for a male candidate) and Rs 4400 (for a female candidate). A candidate who originally opts to appear once (Session 1), will pay a fee of Rs 3400 (for a male candidate) and Rs 2900 (for a female candidate). If such a candidate chooses then to apply to appear a second time (Session 2), then he/she will have to pay an additional sum of Rs 2000 (for a male candidate) and Rs 1500 (for a female candidate). This application fee is non-refundable and non-transferrable.

Steps to apply for BITSAT 2022:

Visit the official website at bitsadmission.com On the homepage, click on “Please Click Here to apply for BITSAT-2022.” Click on “Allow me to Apply Online” Proceed with registration process, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for BITSAT 2022.