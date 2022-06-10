The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of the Open Basic Education (OBE) Programme (Level A, B & C) for the year 2021-22. Students can check their results online at the official website results.nios.ac.in.

NIOS OBE exams were held from March 1 to 31 for Level A, B and C.

Steps to check NIOS OBE results 2022:

Visit official website results.nios.ac.in Click on the ‘Check Result’ link for OBE Result Enter your enrollment number and captcha to view the result The NIOS Open result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check NIOS OBE result 2022.