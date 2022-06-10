NIOS Open OBE results 2022 announced; here’s direct link
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of the Open Basic Education (OBE) Programme (Level A, B & C) for the year 2021-22. Students can check their results online at the official website results.nios.ac.in.
NIOS OBE exams were held from March 1 to 31 for Level A, B and C.
Steps to check NIOS OBE results 2022:
- Visit official website results.nios.ac.in
- Click on the ‘Check Result’ link for OBE Result
- Enter your enrollment number and captcha to view the result
- The NIOS Open result scorecard will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.