Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the State Service Preliminary and State Forest Service Examinations 2021 today, June 10. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC SSE prelim exam 2021 will be held on June 19 at 52 district centres across Madhya Pradesh. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon (General Studies) and 2.15 to 4.15 PM (general aptitude test).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 346, of which 63 vacancies are for the State Forest Service Exam 2021 and 283 for the State Service Exam 2021.

Steps to download the admit card 2022

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Go to ‘Admit Card’ section and click on the link for State Service Preliminary Exam 2021 (when available) Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

