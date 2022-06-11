Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has opened the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer, Planning Assistant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website dda.gov.in till July 10 upto 6.00 PM.

The online examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to 30, 2022. DDA recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 279 vacancies for various posts.

Vacancy details

Junior Engineer (Civil): 220

Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical): 35

Planning Assistant: 15

Junior Translator: 6

Programmer: 2

Assistant Director (Landscape): 1

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the detailed notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 1000 for all categories of posts. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD & Exserviceman category are exempted from paying the application fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website dda.gov.in O the homepage, click on “Jobs” tab Click on “Direct Recruitment 2022: Link for filling up the online application form.” for the notification 03/2022 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the details, upload the form and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.