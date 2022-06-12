State Level Police Recruitment Board Assam Guwahati (SLPRB) has declared the result of the Commando Battalion Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). Candidates can check their results online at the official website slprbassam.in using their application ID.

All candidates who clear Assam Police Commando PST/PET will have to appear in a Psychometric Test. The admit card is available for download at the official website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2450 posts of Constable AB (Male and transgender – 2220, Female– 180 and Nursing– 50) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions.

Steps to check Assam Police Commando result 2022:

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on Result Portal Click on the link available against “RECRUITMENT OF 2450 POSTS OF CONSTABLE AB (MALE & TRANSGENDER - 2220, FEMALE - 180 & NURSING - 50) FOR NEWLY CREATED ASSAM COMMANDO BATTALIONS”

Key in Roll No of Physical Test, Date of Birth, Password and submit

The Assam Police Commando result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to check Assam Police Commando battalion result 2022.