The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will today, June 13, conclude the online application window for the State Law Common Entrance Test 2022 (AP LAWCET 2022). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

The application correction window will open on June 30 and July 1. AP LAWCET/PGLCET is scheduled to be conducted on July 13 from 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM. The hall ticket will be released on July 8.

Eligibility Criteria

3 year LL.B. Course: The candidates for 3 year LLB should have passed any Graduate Degree (10+2+3 pattern) of a recognized University with 45% of aggregate marks or any other examination recognized as equivalent by the Universities concerned.

5 Year LL.B. Course: The candidates for 5 year LLB should have passed two year Intermediate Examination (10+2 pattern) with 45% of aggregate marks.

2 Year LL.M. Course: Candidates holding 3 Year/5 Year LL.B degree on the date of application and candidates who have appeared/appearing for 3 Year/5 Year LLB final year examinations are also eligible.

Registration Fee Course OC BC SC/ST 3 Year/5 Year LL.B. Courses(APLAWCET) 900 850 800 Post Graduate Law Course LLM (APPGLCET) 1000 950 900

Steps to apply for AP LAWCET 2022

Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here for AP CETS - 2022” Now click on AP LAWCET application link Register and pay application fee Fill application form, upload documents and submit Download application and take a printout

