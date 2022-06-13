The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final result of Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander PAC and Fire Officer-II. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

The board has released the category-wise list of eligible candidates along with the window to check the marks obtained by the candidates. As per the notification, the PET was conducted from May 5 to June 1.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill a total of 9534 vacancies, of which, 9027 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, 484 for Platoon Commander and 23 for Fire Officer-II.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Link for the marks obtained by the selected candidates.” available under Final selection result of direct recruitment -2020-21 for the posts of Sub Inspector (Civil Police) for men and women and Platoon Commander, PAC and Fire II Officer for men. Click on the “Registered Candidate” window Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

