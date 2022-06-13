Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the admit card for the post of Sub Inspector of Police (Taluk and AR) 2022. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

“SI 2022 : Hall Tickets for the written examination have been hosted. Candidates are requested to download the same,” reads the notice.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 25th and 26th.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 444 vacancies, of which 399 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) and 45 for Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) posts. The pay scale is Rs 36900 -116600.

Exam Schedule DATE TIME SUBJECT CATEGORY June 25 10.00 AM to 11.40 AM Tamil Language Eligibility Test Open and Departmental Candidates 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM Main Written Examination Open Candidates June 26 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM Main Written Examination Departmental Candidates

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Hall Ticket” under Direct Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) - 2022 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card’ Take a printout for future reference

