Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will today, June 13, declare the result of Class 10th. Students will be able to download their results from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in from 3.00 PM onwards.

Students are required to obtain 33% marks in individual subjects and overall to qualify the examination. As per a report by ToI, around 10,36,626 candidates registered for the Secondary Examination this year.

Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla wrote that the result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared at 3 PM on June 13th. Best wishes to all the students in advance.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click on Class 10th result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.