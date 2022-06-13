Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Lower Division Clerk, Stenographer, Technician and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.

The last date for submission of application forms is June 28, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

Job Vacancy

Lower Division Clerk: 18

Librarian Gr-III: 1

Stenographer: 5

Junior Warden: 3

Store Keeper: 8

J.E. (Electrical): 2

J.E. (AC & R): 1

Junior Hindi Translator: 1

Yoga Instructor (01-Male & 01-Female): 2

MSSO Gr-II: 3

Pharmacist: 3

Programmer: 3

Jr. Physiotherapist: 1

Assistant Dietician: 2

MRT: 10

Dental Technician (Mechanic): 4

Jr. Audiologist & Speech Therapist: 2

Mortuary Attendant: 2

Statistical Assistant: 1

Technician (OT): 12

Optometrist: 1

Technician (Radiology)/(Laboratory)/(Radiotherapy): 6/23/2

Perfusionist: 2

Technician (Radiology)/(Laboratory): 2/ 3

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2022

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with registration process Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.