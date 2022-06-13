The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2022 Session 1 today, June 13. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 session 1 from June 20 to 29. The tests will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal.

The JEE Main comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

Meanwhile, the registration process for Session 2 is underway. Candidates can apply online till June 30 upto 9.00 PM. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held from July 21 to 30 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2022 session 2

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Go to ‘Session 2 (two) Registration for JEE(MAIN) 2022’ and click on the registration link

Register and fill up the application Upload documents, pay fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for JEE Main session 2.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.