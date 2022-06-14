Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released admit cards for Civil Defense Instructor/Senior Store Inspector Main examinations. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Mains written exam will be conducted on June 26 and June 27, 2022.

A total of 242 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The Preliminary exam was conducted on March 14, 2022.

Exam Schedule Date of Exam Paper Subject Exam Timing June 26 Paper IPaper II General English(Subjective type to be conducted in Question-Cum-Answer Booklet)Odia Language(Subjective type to be conducted in Question-Cum-Answer Booklet) 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM June 27 Paper III General Studies(Objective type to be conducted through CBRE mode) 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM June 27 Paper IV Computer Skill Test(Objective type to be conducted through CBRE mode) 3.30 PM to 4.15 PM

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download the Admission Letter of Main Written Examination for the post of Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.