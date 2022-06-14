The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has opened the online application window for Staff Nurse (Male) Main examination 2022. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the preliminary exam can register for the Main exam at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Applicants are directed to print and send the completely filled application form along with other documents to the Commission’s office — Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, 10, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Prayagraj – 211018 by June 30 upto 5.00 PM.

As per the Preliminary result, a total of 1025 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 558 Staff Nurse (Male) posts in Medical Education and Training Deptt. UP and Medical and Health services Deptt, UP which may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances/requirements.

Steps to apply for Staff Nurse Mains 2022

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in Click on “FILL ONLINE DETAILS FOR ADVT.NO., A-1/E-1/2022, STAFF NURSE (MALE) EXAM-2017 (RE-ADVERTISEMENT YEAR-2022)” under ACTIVITY DASHBOARD Fill in the required details and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.