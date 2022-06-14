The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the online registration process tomorrow for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test or CSEET July 2022. Candidates can register for the exam on the official website smash.icsi.edu till June 15.

ICSI CSEET July 2022 exam will be conducted on July 9, 2022.

Students who have passed or appearing in the Senior Secondary (10+2) exam or equivalent are eligible to appear for the test. Foundation passed of ICSI/Final passed of ICMAI/Graduates (having 50% marks)/Post Graduates.

Here’s ICSI CSEET July 2022 notification.

Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET July 2022:

Visit the official website smash.icsi.edu Go to CSEET registration link and complete registartion Upload documents, pay fee and submit the form Download the form and take a printout.

Direct link to register for ICSI CSEET 2022.