The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Exam City Intimation Slip for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2022 Session 1. Candidates can download the slip from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 session 1 from June 23 to 29. The tests will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip using their Application No. and Date of Birth and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 shall be issued later,” the notice said.

Steps to download JEE Main intimation slip:

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Go to ‘Exam City Intimation Slip is Live Now for Downloading’ and click on the link

Enter Application No, Date of Birth, Security Pin and submit The JEE Main intimation slip will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The JEE Main comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

Meanwhile, the registration process for Session 2 is underway. Candidates can apply online till June 30 upto 9.00 PM. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held from July 21 to 30 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.