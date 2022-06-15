The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the Telangana Intermediate Results for 1st and 2nd year today, June 15. Once released, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

This year, around 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams, 2022, reports India Today. The 1st year exams were conducted between May 6 to 23 and the 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in Click on “Results” tab Now click on the intermediate result link Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.