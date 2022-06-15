Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 examination today, June 15, at 3.00 PM. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in.

More than 4 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. As per a report by ToI, a total of 2,18,902 boys and 2,08,097 girls appeared for the SSLC examination in 2961 centres. The board exams were conducted between March 31 to April 29 in offline mode.

Steps to download the Kerala SSLC 2021 result

Visit the official website sslcexam.gov.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in Click on the SSLC result 2021 link Key in your log in details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Last year, a total of 99.47% students qualified the higher education. A total of 4,22,226 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 4,19,651 students qualified the examination.