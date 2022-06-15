Airports Authority of India (AAI) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) today, June 15. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website aai.aero.

The last date to apply for the post is July 14, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 400 Junior Executive vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Maximum age limit is 27 years as on July 14, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxable by 10 years for PWD, 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy layer) candidates. More details in the notification.

Educational Qualification: Full-time regular bachelor’s degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics. Or full-time regular bachelor’s degree in Engineering in any discipline. (Physics & Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semesters curriculum).

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Application fees of Rs 1000 is to be paid by the candidates. SC/ST/Female candidates have to pay only Rs 81. However, PWD and apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI are exempted from payment of any fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website www.aai.aero On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Click on the registration link available against “DIRECT RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR EXECUTIVE (AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL) IN AAI UNDER ADVT. NO. 02/2022” Register and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the online examination and they will be called for the Document Verification/ Voice Test. Roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted for DV/ Voice Test will be declared on AAI website only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.