The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the application window for the TS EdCET 2022 today, June 15. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam on the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EdCET 2022 has been scheduled for July 26 and 27 in 19 regional centers (17 in TS and 2 in AP - Kurnool & Vijayawada). TS EdCET will be conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE for admissions to BEd (Two years) regular courses in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023.

Here’s TS EDCET 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications: Candidates should have passed or appeared in any Bachelors Degree i.e. B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Sc (Home Science), BCA, BBM, B.A (Oriental Languages), BBA or in the Masters Degree, securing at least 50% aggregate marks.

Age Limit: The candidate should have completed the age of 19 years as on July 1, 2022. There shall be no upper age limit.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 650 for the candidates of unreserved category, and Rs 450 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates.

Steps to apply for TS EdCET 2022

Visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in Click on, “Application Fee Payment” Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.