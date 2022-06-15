Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has released the admit card for Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

The entrance test is scheduled to be conducted on June 23 and the result will be declared on July 8, 2022.

The online registration for choice filling and preference of college/institutions will be held from July 12 to 26. The college allotment of round 1 will be displayed on August 2.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in Click on the Login window Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.