The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Camp Assistant Grade III today, June 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at upenergy.in.

The UPPCL Camp Assistant exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the third week of July. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational qualification: Graduate in any field.

Hindi Stenographer: 60 WPM

Computer Hindi Typing: 30 WPM

Here’s UPPCL Camp Assistant recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category/ EWS category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to candidates from State’s ST category.

Steps to apply for Camp Assistant posts

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/ Results” tab Click on Apply against “CAMP ASSISTANT-GRADE-III” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 06/VSA/2022/SS” Register, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UPPCL recruitment 2022.