The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will announce Class 12th result 2022 today, June 15, at 5.00 PM. Earlier, the result was expected to be released at 2.30 PM. Students will be able to download their results from the official website bseh.org.in.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to get their results.

This year, around 2,90,000 students registered for the Class 12th examination. The offline exams were conducted between March 30 and April 27.

Steps to check BSEH 12th result

Visit official website bseh.org.in Click on the result link for Senior Secondary Enter roll number and captcha to search result The 12th result 2022 will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.