Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result of the Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination. Candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 240 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification (DV) round. The DV will be conducted from June 30 to July 2 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM.

The applicants will have to bring their photo identity proof, caste certificate (if applicable), educational certificates and other documents for verification.

Steps to download the DV schedule

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Important Notice: Program & List of Candidates called for Document Verification under Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination.” The DV schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the DV schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the DV schedule.

