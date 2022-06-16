Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will today, June 16, conclude the online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Town Planner. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 19 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit may be relaxed up to 45 years for Punjab Government employees, the employees of its Boards, Corporations, Commissions and Authorities, and all States/Central Government employees.

Educational Qualification: Should possess a bachelor’s degree in Planning or its equivalent from a recognized university or Institution; or who possess a higher qualification in the same discipline from a recognized university or institution.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/Backward class are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to EWS/PWD/Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman/Ex-Serviceman of Punjab. All other categories i.e., General, Sports Persons of Punjab and Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab will have to pay the fee of Rs 1500.

Steps to apply for the exam

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “OPEN ADVERTISEMENT” Click on the Application link against Assistant Town Planner posts Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written competitive examination and interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.