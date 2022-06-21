The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2022 Session 1. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 session 1 from June 23 to 29. The tests will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The admit card can be downloaded using Application No and Date of Birth. The exam city intimation slip has already been issued.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 (June 2022) along with an undertaking, he/she can contact on 011 - 40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in,” the NTA notice said.

The JEE Main comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

Steps to download JEE Main admit card 2022:

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Go to ‘Admit Card’ and click on the link

Enter Application No, Date of Birth, Security Pin and submit The JEE Main admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download JEE Main admit card 2022.

Meanwhile, the registration process for Session 2 is underway. Candidates can apply online till June 30 upto 9.00 PM. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held from July 21 to 30 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.