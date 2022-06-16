Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit cards for the exams scheduled on June 20 and 22. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB will conduct the exams for Assistant Engineer (Electrical) and Assistant Law Officer/ Legal Assistant on June 20. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 10 vacancies of AE (Electrical) under Advt 04/2022 and 26 vacancies of ALO/ Legal Assistant.

On the other hand, the exam for Junior Engineer (Electrical)/ Section Officer (Electrical) advertised under Advt 02/2021 will be held on June 22 for 116 vacancies.

The name of examination centre and date of examination and timing shall be mentioned in the E- Admit Card.

Steps to download DSSSB admit card 2022:

Visit official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in Click on the admit card link for the POST CODES 804/22, 805/22, 802/22 Enter Application No and date of birth and login The DSSSB admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download DSSSB admit card 2022.